Chart of the week: New weekly jobless claims fall below 1 million for the first time during the pandemic

First-time claims for unemployment insurance fell to 963,000 for the week ending August 8, according to the Department of Labor, a sign that the labor market is recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. It's the first time since March 14, the week wide-scale shutdowns began, that there were fewer than 1 million initial claims. There had been more than 1 million per week for 20 straight weeks. Earlier this year, prior to the pandemic, there had been slightly over 200,000 per week. While the decline in initial claims is encouraging, continuing claims, those for people collecting benefits for at least two weeks, totaled 15.5 million for the week ending August 1. This was a decrease of 604,000 from the week before, but still well above pre-pandemic levels, which averaged around 1.7 million.

