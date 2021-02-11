Skip Navigation
News You Can Use

The Dow hits a record high, and jobless claims are worse than expected: How the headlines can affect your money

The Dow hit a new record high Wednesday. The S&P and Nasdaq reached new intraday highs, then slid.

Aditi Shrikant@aditi_shrikant
Twenty/20

Dow hits record high. Jobless claims are worse than expected. And you might see Covid surcharges at businesses. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

Dow hits record high

The Dow hit a new record high Wednesday. The S&P and Nasdaq both reached new intraday highs but slid lower for the day as Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple all posted losses. 

Thursday morning, however, markets were on the rise. 

Jobless claims worse than expected 

Jobless claims totaled 793,000 last week, according to new Labor Department data. While that's an improvement from the prior week, the number is worse than economists expected. 

Although 12.5 million jobs have been reclaimed since the pandemic began last spring, there are still 10 million unemployed workers in the United States. 

3 tips for getting a job in a new industry
Watch out for Covid surcharges

Covid surcharges have been popping up at businesses including restaurants, hair salons, and dentist's offices. Some fees are hidden, and some are even against the law.

Consumer advocates recommend you call a business or service provider in advance of your visit to ask if there are any price changes related to Covid. You may be able to avoid or limit fees by shopping around and negotiating. 

Words you've heard: herd immunity 

Herd immunity is when a large part of the population is immune to a disease and therefore not in danger of contracting or spreading it. This can be achieved through vaccination or enough people getting and recovering from the virus. In the U.S., scientists estimate 70% to 85% of the population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity for Covid-19.

Although the daily news can have an impact on your wallet, remember to take a long-term outlook when it comes to decisions on spending, saving, and investing.

