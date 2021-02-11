The Dow hits a record high, and jobless claims are worse than expected: How the headlines can affect your money

Dow hits record high. Jobless claims are worse than expected. And you might see Covid surcharges at businesses. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

Dow hits record high

The Dow hit a new record high Wednesday. The S&P and Nasdaq both reached new intraday highs but slid lower for the day as Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple all posted losses. Thursday morning, however, markets were on the rise.

Jobless claims worse than expected

Jobless claims totaled 793,000 last week, according to new Labor Department data. While that's an improvement from the prior week, the number is worse than economists expected. Although 12.5 million jobs have been reclaimed since the pandemic began last spring, there are still 10 million unemployed workers in the United States.

Video by Courtney Stith

Watch out for Covid surcharges

Covid surcharges have been popping up at businesses including restaurants, hair salons, and dentist's offices. Some fees are hidden, and some are even against the law. Consumer advocates recommend you call a business or service provider in advance of your visit to ask if there are any price changes related to Covid. You may be able to avoid or limit fees by shopping around and negotiating.

Words you've heard: herd immunity