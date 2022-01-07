7 jobs in high demand for 2022: A few pay $60,000 a year or more

Cashier

While salespeople like cashiers are especially needed during the holiday season as people shop for gifts, the need for this role is not likely to wane during the rest of the year. "Companies are still looking for top talent" to fill this role, says Vicki Salemi, career expert at Monster. "People have left the workforce, people have pivoted industries, so I think there will still be a need for salespeople after the holidays." Cashiers process people's payments at retailers including grocery stores, department stores, and clothing stores. They're trained on the job and no formal education is needed. Median annual salary: $23,000

Truck driver

The trade, transportation, and utilities sector added 138,000 jobs in December, according to payroll processing company ADP. "There's a shortage of truck drivers," say Salemi, adding that "it makes sense in terms of a surge in e-commerce" because when people order items online, "someone's got to deliver." Truck drivers transport goods from one location to another, sometimes driving long distances across states. They inspect their trailers before a voyage, secure their cargo, and report any incidents that may have occurred along the way. They must have a high school diploma, attend a professional truck driving school, and have a commercial driver's license. Median annual salary: $52,000

Tax specialist

Tax specialists are especially needed during tax season, between the months of January and mid April, but even after the main federal filing deadline there's a "June deadline and there's an October deadline" for filers who obtain an extension, and self-employed taxpayers who have quarterly obligations, says Salemi. "So, yes, there are ebbs and flows to this, but for the most part, they're in demand." Tax specialists assist businesses or individuals file their local, federal, and international taxes. They also help with tax planning and advise accordingly. The job usually requires a bachelor's in a relevant field like accounting or finance. Median annual salary: $55,000

Account executive

Account executives manage the day-to-day interactions with a company's clients. An account executive in sales, "if you have a product," for example, says Salemi, "you're managing your relationship with the stores. How many products they have, what sold, what didn't," and so on. "I don't really see this [slowing] down" in demand, she says. The job may require a bachelor's in a relevant field like business, marketing, or communications. Median annual salary: $57,000

Registered nurse

Jobs site "CareerBuilder has especially seen a dramatic increase in" the need for registered nurses, says Sara Skirboll, its vice president of communications. "In November, CareerBuilder had 118,455 available positions and these types of positions continue to grow." Registered nurses assess patients, record their symptoms and check their histories, administer medications or treatments, and set up plans for patient care. RNs must have a bachelor's or associate's degree in nursing, and they must be licensed to practice by the state. Median annual salary: $67,000

Product manager

Professional and business services added 130,000 jobs in December, according to ADP, including positions like product manager. "When things started opening up" after the first wave of the pandemic, says Salemi, "one of the first areas we saw [gain jobs] was admin support and business managers positions." Salemi believes demand for these types of positions will continue. Product managers are responsible for developing a business's products, like websites or apps. They manage the team that builds them, help test out their functionality, and see through their launch. The job typically requires a bachelor's degree in a related field. Median annual salary: $88,000

Software engineer