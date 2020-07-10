The 15 most in-demand jobs, some of which pay over $80,000 per year

The U.S. economy took a major hit during the coronavirus pandemic, with tens of millions of people filing for unemployment over the course of just several months. Beginning in May and as states reopened economies, jobs in sectors like hospitality began to open back up. In June alone, as many as 4.8 million jobs were added to the labor market. For people in search of a job or new career path altogether, career site Indeed made a list of 15 in-demand jobs that it says have "the most anticipated growth rates for the next five years." Here are the most in-demand jobs, including average salaries and qualification requirements.

Home health aide

Home health aides take care of clients in their homes, including helping with daily tasks like dressing and personal hygiene, ensuring clients take daily medications, and working with medical professionals to maintain a client's health. Many home health aides work with the elderly. While no formal education is required for the job, many employers prefer an aide have a National Association for Home Care & Hospice certification. Average salary: $11.98 per hour

Nursing assistant

Nursing assistants work under registered nurses in medical facilities like hospitals and nursing homes. Their duties include taking patients' vital signs, helping patients with personal hygiene, serving food, and maintaining a record of patients' health. Nursing assistants must be certified in their state to practice. Average salary: $28,454 per year

Construction worker

Construction workers clear construction sites, put together scaffolding for buildings, operate machinery that carries building materials, and assist any specific craft workers with their duties on the site. Note that some jobs in construction may require prior experience through a trade school or apprenticeship. Average salary: $31,616 per year

Physical therapy aide

Physical therapy aides help physical therapists by assisting with patients during appointments, setting up equipment for upcoming appointments, and taking on administrative duties like answering the phone. Average salary: $33,238 per year

Medical technologist

Medical technologists operate medical equipment used to analyze bodily fluids like blood and urine. They collect samples, report on the results of tests done on the bodily fluids, and work with medical experts to determine diagnosis of the results. Positions typically require a bachelor's degree in either medical technology or clinical laboratory science to qualify. Average salary: $56,368 per year

Truck driver

Truck drivers transport goods from place to place: for example, from warehouses to retail stores. They're often tasked with driving long distances and loading and unloading cargo. Average salary: $57,616 per year

Operations research analyst

Operations research analysts collect data about operations in a given company. They speak to staff to identify problems in work flow, devise solutions for the problems using statistical simulations, and ultimately advise upper management about the best course of action for the company and its output. These positions typically require a bachelor of science degree in operations research, statistics, mathematics, or other related fields. Some jobs may also require expertise with statistics software. Average salary: $61,457 per year

Financial advisor

Financial advisors help individuals manage their personal finances. That might include planning for short- and long-term goals, navigating debt repayment, and helping select investments. Advisors can make their money in a variety of ways, from earning commissions to charging for their time. Financial advisors who sell certain products or manage clients' investments may need to obtain certain licenses. Average salary: $66,083 per year

Health services administrator

A health services administrator is responsible for the various operations of a hospital or other health-related organization. Those include ordering and maintaining a record of supplies, creating schedules for employees, and updating personnel about any policy changes. Health services administrator positions require a bachelor's degree in healthcare administration, business administration, or another related field. Average salary: $70,147 per year

Registered nurse

Registered nurses administer patients' medicine and treatments, teach patients and their families how to manage illnesses and injuries, perform tests and analyze results, and record patients' medical histories and symptoms, among other tasks. Registered nurse jobs require a bachelor's or associate's degree in nursing, as well as a nursing license. Average salary: $70,366 per year

Web developer

Web developers build client websites using coding languages like HTML and JavaScript, create the website content, and maintain the websites they've built including fixing any user issues. Depending on the job, an applicant may be required to have a bachelor's or associate's degree in web development, web design, programming, or another relevant field. Average salary: $72,040 per year

Physical therapist

Physical therapists help people improve mobility and manage pain after an injury through exercise, stretching, and the use of various equipment. Physical therapists need a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree, and all states require physical therapists to be licensed. Average salary: $74,672 per year

Information security analyst

Information security analysts keep computer systems safe by monitoring for potential breaches and implementing the use of security infrastructure in a given company. Information security analyst jobs require a bachelor's degree in computer science or programming, as well as knowledge of security tools and programs. Average salary: $81,555 per year

Statistician

Statisticians gather and analyze data about a given field — such as agriculture or health. They use their math and statistical skills to theorize about future scenarios and solve problems in those fields. Statistician positions require a master's degree in mathematics, statistics, or survey methodology. Average salary: $83,291 per year

