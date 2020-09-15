Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
Earning

9 jobs that pay over $50,000 a year you can get without a bachelor's degree

Web developers and occupational therapy assistants are two jobs you can get without a bachelor’s degree that pay over $50,000 a year.

Gili Malinsky@Malinskid
Twenty/20

The U.S. unemployment rate continues to fall: In August, it was 8.4%, down from its April high of 14.7% at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. And millions of people are still seeking jobs.

If you're in search of a new line of work but aren't sure you have the credentials to make a career pivot, you could consider professions that don't require years of schooling. Here are nine jobs that pay $50,000 a year or more and don't require a bachelor's degree, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Insurance sales agent

Insurance agents sell various types of insurance coverage, including auto, life, and home policies. Almost 20% of agents are self-employed, according to U.S. News, and commission is a key source of income.

Median salary: $50,940 per year

Paralegal

Paralegals help lawyers by gathering facts and evidence for cases, conducting research on laws and regulations, organizing materials, and writing summary reports to prepare for trials. While these positions typically don't require a bachelor's degree, an associate's degree is necessary.

Median salary: $51,740 per year

Wind turbine technician

Wind turbine technicians inspect and maintain wind turbines. As many as 3,000 wind turbines are built in the U.S. every year, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). Most wind turbine technicians complete certificates in wind energy technology at technical school or community college.

Median salary: $52,910 per year

VIDEO3:5603:56
How to stand out in a crowded job market
Earning

Video by Mariam Abdallah

Electrician

Electricians work in private homes and businesses installing, maintaining, and repairing electrical power, lighting, and control systems. They inspect circuit breakers, replace wiring, and identify electrical problems. States typically require electricians to be licensed.

Median salary: $56,180 per year

Fire inspector

Fire inspectors go through buildings to ensure they comply with fire codes and to detect fire hazards. They test alarms and sprinklers, review building and evacuation plans, and conduct safety education programs.

Median salary: $60,230 per year

Executive assistant

Executive assistants provide support for bosses in a wide range of fields, including entertainment, real estate, and tech. They are responsible for a variety of administrative tasks like scheduling travel, doing research, and taking notes at meetings.

Median salary: $60,890 per year

VIDEO3:5803:58
Hack your next job interview to improve your odds of being hired
Earning

Video by Courtney Stith

Occupational therapy assistant

Occupational therapy assistants work under the direction of occupational therapists. They help patients with activities such as stretching or activities for coordination and socialization, teach patients how to use equipment to ease the burden of daily life, and keep tabs on patients' progress. Occupational therapy assistants do need an associate's degree.

Median salary: $61,510 per year

Wholesale and manufacturing sales representative

These sales representatives sell goods like medicine, office supplies, or beverages to wholesalers, manufacturers, and businesses, rather than directly to consumers. They also often handle administrative duties related to the job. Although many sales representatives only need a high school diploma, if the products they're selling are scientific or technical, they may need a bachelor's degree.

Median salary: $63,000 per year

Web developer

Web developers work with clients to build their web sites. They write code and manage a site's technical aspects, help determine the website's layout and look (often with the help of a graphic designer) and monitor its traffic. Generally, web developers need knowledge of programming and some graphic design, and they may also need an associate's degree.

Median salary: $73,760 per year

Apply for these jobs on sites like Indeed, ZipRecruiter, LinkedIn, or Monster. If you're concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus on the job, ask your prospective employer what kinds of precautions they're taking to lower workers' risks.

More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map