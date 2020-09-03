'Fill out your profile completely' and 3 more strategies to catch recruiters' eyes on LinkedIn

If you're one of the millions of people seeking work since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic ― or even before ― one powerful tool at your disposal is LinkedIn. The site offers you a public way to tout your skills and background and gives recruiters a chance to find you among the sea of potential choices for a given position. For anyone looking to optimize their LinkedIn page, here are four ways to do so, according to experts.

'Fill out your profile completely'

Your LinkedIn page features many components: There's the intro section with your name and title, the "about" summary, the activity section featuring posts you've written, the experience section, and so on. "ZipRecruiter research finds that you are more likely to receive a callback if you fill out your profile completely," says Julia Pollak, labor economist at ZipRecruiter. "For example, if you list two or more examples of past work experience rather than only one, you are more likely to be rated favorably by employers."

Video by Courtney Stith Make sure to go through every section of your profile and thoughtfully fill it out relevant to your past experience and everything you've accomplished thus far. Don't forget certificates you've gotten or any classes or training you might have taken, even in the last few months.

'Leverage your network' to add recommendations

"Leverage your network to seek new opportunities," says Will Rose, chief communications officer at remote interviewing platform Harqen. Look within your network for people who might be willing to write a recommendation to post on your profile, such as former colleagues, internship advisors, and so on. "Don't be afraid to ask former managers or colleagues to write recommendations for you on LinkedIn," he says. "This type of third-party validation is powerful in showing potential employers that other people agree you are a strong candidate and employee."

'Create content' to showcase expertise

When you log into LinkedIn, the option to "start a post" is presented directly in front of you. "Create content," says Felecia Hatcher, an author and entrepreneur. Is your industry seeing major changes? Are there experiences you've had on the job that could be helpful to others? Consider writing a post about them.

Video by Courtney Stith "I recommend having at least 3 to 5 pieces of content that showcase your expertise or positing on key topics in your industry," says Hatcher. "The more content you develop and the more frequently you comment on posts," says Rose, "the more people will see your name coming up. … You'll get more eyes on your profile, and therefore more recruiters' messages in your inbox."

'Go multimedia' — just keep it professional