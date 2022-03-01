50% of working Americans say they live paycheck to paycheck, including 31% of those making $100,000 or more

Assess and adjust your budget

Santoro suggests starting by getting a detailed look at your spending, including big bills and smaller purchases. "A lot of the major credit card [issuers] out there, they'll actually give you a pie chart of where your spending was allocated," he says. Then see how those expenses compare with a budget framework like the 50-30-20 system, which recommends that you earmark 50% of your income for essential expenses, 20% for savings and investments, and 30% for discretionary expenses. "Starting out, it might take a little sacrifice," says Travis Tracy, a certified financial planner at Fortitude Financial Planning in Durham, North Carolina. But by determining where your money is going, you can figure out what kind of changes you need to make to help get ahead.

Pay yourself first

Building up your emergency savings is key to breaking the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle: When you have a cash cushion, you have more of a buffer against any disruptions to your pay. Santoro recommends setting up automatic contributions so that part of your paycheck automatically goes into a savings account. "If you know there's not money in there at the end of the month, you're not going to spend it," he says.

'The opportunity is there if you want to take it'