How to take advantage of low interest rates so you can work towards buying a car or a home

For some people, there is a silver lining to the coronavirus pandemic: It's really cheap to borrow money.

The Fed, bracing for the economic fallout of the pandemic, dropped interest rates to zero in the middle of March — the first time rates had hit zero since 2015. The Fed has also signaled that it doesn't plan on raising rates again until the U.S. reaches full employment, which could take years.

In other words, it should be cheap to borrow for some time, and that's good news if you want to want to work towards buying a car or a home in the relatively near future rather than trying to rush and get one now.

Generally, low rates lead to an uptick in big purchases, like a house or a car, or in the numbers of people who refinance a big recent purchase. Many Americans have started making those purchases over the past couple of months: Mortgage applications are up 21% from a year ago, and auto sales are also rebounding as shoppers are able to return to dealerships following business lockdowns in many states.

And there are deals to be found. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is currently 3.13%, down from 3.84% a year ago, according to data from Freddie Mac. For auto loans, the average interest rate for a 60-month loan for a new car is 4.32%, according to Bankrate, which is down from well over 5% a year ago. Over the life of a loan, those lower rates can add up to thousands of dollars in savings.

Still, experts say, it's best not to hurry. Given that rates aren't going up any time soon, you'll still have time to shop around for a good deal, and you can use this time to put yourself in a better financial position.

Here are a couple of smart money moves you can make now that can help you prepare to buy a car or a home down the road.