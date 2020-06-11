Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
Earning

CEO of 7-figure escape room company: This counterintuitive advice saved my business

Gili Malinsky@Malinskid
Nate Martin.
Courtesy Puzzle Break

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March, Nate Martin, CEO of the Seattle-based escape room company Puzzle Break, was faced with a heartbreaking reality. Washington State had ordered all nonessential businesses to close, and the company's revenue was "rapidly diminishing to zero." Martin realized he'd have to lay off most of his 22-person staff.

Puzzle Break was the first U.S. escape room company and a seven-figure business, according to Martin: How could the team keep it going despite the lack of customers?

Some of the escape room experiences the company offered could actually be enjoyed virtually, he realized. The company created a digital version of one of their classic experiences, The Grimm Escape, and within 12 hours of offering it to customers, all of their time slots were booked.

The experience taught Martin about how to pivot in a crisis and reaffirmed a crucial decision the company had made early on that set it up for success: Don't take on debt if you can avoid it. 

VIDEO3:5903:59
How escape room business avoided disaster during coronavirus pandemic
Grow from Acorns

Video by Jason Armesto

"Modern business common knowledge," says Martin, "is, 'Money's cheap, leverage yourself as hard as you can, grow as hard as fast as you can, and live paycheck-to-paycheck to acquire users and just demonstrate growth.' And we've never really been about that."

For any business owner looking to the future to prepare for inevitable challenges, Martin's advice is simple: Instead, make sure to "give yourself an out." 

Avoid 'insurmountable bills and debt'

Martin's philosophy from the beginning was to be conservative with the company's money and to keep debt low. He put in $7,000 of his own money at the outset and never took on any investors.

"We did not have insurmountable bills and debt that crippled our ability to do things," he says. That gave Puzzle Break flexibility and freedom in March when they had to pivot and make important decisions quickly.

It helps to do your 'own designs'

As much as possible, Puzzle Break relies on on its in-house team. "We do all of our own designs," Martin says. He and his staff conceive of the ideas for the company's escape rooms and scripts themselves. 

That also gives them an advantage. When it was time to reconfigure the experiences it offered to make them digital, for example, the Puzzle Break team didn't need to rely on outsourcing to get it done. They had all of the tools and know-how at their disposal and could make swift changes.

That meant even in that moment of crisis, "we had a lot of options," says Martin.

Puzzle Break Seance Room.
Courtesy Puzzle Break

'Position your business' so 'you have options'

Sometimes, especially in a crisis, a company won't have good choices to work with. "My advice for anyone in the thick of it at any particular moment," says Martin, is "figure out what your options are and just choose the least worst one."

However, he says, if you're not facing an immediate crisis, take that moment to figure out what you can do now should one arise. With the popularity of the virtual version of The Grimm Escape growing, for example, Martin has been able to not only rehire those original 22 positions but also add two new employees. The company is still hiring.

"Position your business in such a way such that if there is a crisis, you have options," he says. "You can execute on those options, and you're gonna be way better off than the majority of your competition." 

More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map