Buying in bulk, online tutoring: A freelancer's plan for managing money after a layoff

Jenn Bussell is nervous about her financial prospects in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, but she has a plan. Bussell, 50, is a freelance writer and marketing consultant in Washington, D.C., and has been looking for work for the past two years after being laid off from a full-time job at a Boston-based creative agency in 2018. Many other Americans will soon be coping with unemployment: Widespread layoffs are already underway, and forecasts for U.S. job losses in April range from 500,000 to as many as 5 million. Bussell is conscious that she has only a few hundred dollars left in her bank account. Here are the ways she plans to save money and earn more.

The savings strategy: Buy in bulk with neighbors

Bussell lives in a condominium complex and has considered coordinating with neighbors to buy essentials in bulk together. "For apartment and condo dwellers tight on storage and funds," she says, "buy in bulk essential home supplies that can be shared or distributed equally such as toilet paper, paper towels, boxed tissues, air and surface sanitizing cleaners and wipes." A 6-pack of Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper Mega rolls is $6.99 at Target, or $1.17 per roll. But if you buy the 24-pack, it's only $1 per roll. That's a 15% discount per roll.

The earning strategy: Start a new online business

Bussell knows finding a job now could be even harder, so she's decided to try something different, career-wise. She's starting an online tutoring service covering topics like reading, spelling, and grammar for elementary school kids and English composition for middle and high schoolers. "My thinking is some parents of school-age children are most likely facing their own dilemma of how best to manage a new work-from-home career with the newfound pressures of being an at-home educator," she says. She plans to charge $19 to $25 per hour and has begun posting her services on sites like LinkedIn and Nextdoor. She's also created a profile on Care.com.

Jenn Bussell's Nextdoor tutoring post. Courtesy of Jenn Bussell

For apartment and condo dwellers tight on storage and funds ... buy in bulk essential home supplies that can be shared or distributed equally. Jenn Bussell Freelance writer

As a last resort: Barter