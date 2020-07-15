Skip Navigation
Mark Cuban: This is 'the book I wish I had as a young entrepreneur' — and 6 more recommendations

Billionaire investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban believes that reading can bring success to young entrepreneurs. Here are 7 of his book recommendations.

Gili Malinsky@Malinskid
Mark Cuban.
Stacie McChesney | Getty

Billionaire investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team Mark Cuban is not shy about sharing his opinions. His Twitter feed is replete with his thoughts about the news, business, investing, and culture.

Luckily for those keen to replicate his financial success and grow their own businesses, Cuban's also not shy about sharing the books and other resources that helped get him to where he is today. 

Here are seven books Cuban lists among his favorites.

'Principles'

In "Principles," the founder of one of the world's most powerful investment firms, Ray Dalio, shares lessons he's learned throughout his life and career about building strong teams and facing challenges in business. Dalio believes in what he calls "radical transparency" and "radical truth."

In a 2018 tweet, Cuban called "Principles" "the book I wish I had as a young entrepreneur, stressing over not knowing what I didn't know." 

'The Innovator's Dilemma'

In a 2018 interview with Entrepreneur, Cuban said "The Innovator's Dilemma" is a book he always recommends. In it, author Clayton Christensen studies various industries and the success and downfall of major companies. The takeaway: Constantly innovating, even within a successful company, is key to survival.

 "No business should ever take what they have for granted," Cuban told Entrepreneur.

'The Only Game in Town'

"The Only Game in Town" by Mohamed El-Erian is a look at the world economy and where it's failing. It offers solutions on individual, community, and policy levels so the future holds prosperity and growth as opposed to continued uncertainty.

Cuban listed the book among his favorites in a 2016 post on Cyber Dust, a private messaging app in which he's an investor.

'Self-Made Success'

Cuban listed "Self-Made Success" among his favorite books on Cyber Dust as well. In it, author Shaan Patel, whose business Cuban has also invested in, outlines success strategies for anything from wealth to entrepreneurship to academia. The book features steps on how to become more productive, forego fear of failure, and reframe your attitude toward life.

In a post for Grow, Patel said he's "a big believer in putting in your 10,000 hours to become an expert in your field. Your expertise can create a solid foundation for your business, and later even generate another stream of income from consulting on other projects and companies in your space." 

'The Lean Startup'

Also on Cuban's Cyber Dust list was "The Lean Startup" by Eric Ries. The book offers guidance on how to improve business activities including creating its products more efficiently, learning what speaks to their customers, and adapting to the latter quickly.

'Rework'

"Rework" is a how-to guide by the founders of software company Basecamp, instructing readers how to dive right into their entrepreneurial dreams with a change of attitude. Featuring chapters like "Ignore the real world" and "You need less than you think," "Rework" teaches readers how to be more productive, how to market themselves and their products, and how to shake off any excuses they may have for not moving forward.

"If given a choice between investing in someone who has read 'Rework' or has an MBA," Cuban has said of the book, "I'm investing in 'Rework' every time. A must-read for every entrepreneur."

'That's What She Said'

Written by former editor in chief of USA Today Joanne Lipman, "That's What She Said: What Men and Women Need to Know About Working Together" offers "workable solutions that individual managers, organizations, and policy makers can employ to make work more equitable and rewarding for all professionals," according to the book's website.

Cuban took to Twitter in June 2020 saying, "I learned so much from Joanne's book. It's a must read for every male executive who wants to get it right."

