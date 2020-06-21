Skip Navigation
Mark Cuban calls this book 'a must-read for every male executive who wants to get it right'

Gili Malinsky@Malinskid
Businessman Mark Cuban listens as he is introduced at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Film Interactive Festival 2017 in Austin, Texas, March 12, 2017.
Brian Snyder | Reuters

In the wake of country-wide protests about police brutality against America's Black community and the country's longstanding issues with systemic racism, the issue of diversity in the workplace has become a national conversation.

There's little diversity in the C-suite: Only 2% of executive level positions are held by Black employees, and only 3% by Hispanic employees, according to human resources consulting firm Mercer. Women make up just 7.4% of CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. Hiring discrimination has been and remains a significant problem for applicants of color.

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban recently took to Twitter to recommend a book that he thinks could help managers and executives, especially male ones, make some progress: Joanne Lipman's national bestseller "That's What She Said: What Men and Women Need to Know About Working Together."

His tweet came after Lipman, a CNBC contributor, spoke with CNBC anchor Becky Quick about how executives can create lasting change to disrupt systematic racism.

"I learned so much from Joanne's book," tweeted Cuban. "It's a must read for every male executive who wants to get it right."

Diverse teams bring in 19% higher revenue 

Lipman is the former editor in chief of USA Today. Her book offers "workable solutions that individual managers, organizations, and policy makers can employ to make work more equitable and rewarding for all professionals," according to the book's website.

Chapters include "She Deserves a Raise. But She Won't Ask for It" and "Blind Auditions: Solving for Bias, Emotion, and Other Stuff You Can't Control."

Beyond just getting Cuban's endorsement, "That's What She Said" was the inaugural pick for the World Economic Forum's book club.

Many studies prove the importance of diversity in the workplace. A Boston Consulting Group study, for example, found that companies with diverse management teams saw revenues 19% higher due to innovation than those with less diverse teams.  

We really have not had a lot of movement, in terms of representation of women, in terms of promotions, in terms of pay.
Joanne Lipman
Author, 'That's What She Said'

In her recent CNBC appearance, Lipman said she sees parallels between the #MeToo movement and Black Lives Matter in that the causes are becoming more mainstream and building momentum. But the next step is turning company statements of support and donations into effective change.

With #MeToo, "we really have not had a lot of movement, in terms of representation of women, in terms of promotions, in terms of pay," she said. "If we want to avoid those same missteps now, we really have to put words into action."

Where to find the book

To read what Lipman has to say for yourself, consider ordering a copy of the book from an independent or minority-owned bookstore.

As of December 2018, "That's What She Said" is being adapted for TV and will at some point become a series, according to Variety, though more details are as yet unclear.

Looking for additional titles about diversity and bias? Try "Blindspot: Hidden Biases of Good People" by Mahzarin R. Banaji and Anthony G. Greenwald or New York Times bestseller "So You Want to Talk About Race" by Ijeoma Oluo.

