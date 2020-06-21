Mark Cuban calls this book 'a must-read for every male executive who wants to get it right'

In the wake of country-wide protests about police brutality against America's Black community and the country's longstanding issues with systemic racism, the issue of diversity in the workplace has become a national conversation.

There's little diversity in the C-suite: Only 2% of executive level positions are held by Black employees, and only 3% by Hispanic employees, according to human resources consulting firm Mercer. Women make up just 7.4% of CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. Hiring discrimination has been and remains a significant problem for applicants of color.

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban recently took to Twitter to recommend a book that he thinks could help managers and executives, especially male ones, make some progress: Joanne Lipman's national bestseller "That's What She Said: What Men and Women Need to Know About Working Together."

His tweet came after Lipman, a CNBC contributor, spoke with CNBC anchor Becky Quick about how executives can create lasting change to disrupt systematic racism.

"I learned so much from Joanne's book," tweeted Cuban. "It's a must read for every male executive who wants to get it right."