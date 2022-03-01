Market 'pullbacks have always been a sale,' says CFP: Here's why, and what you need to know

Financial experts constantly urge investors to keep calm and stick to the plan when situations are volatile. But the idea that short-term news shouldn't affect your long-term plans can be difficult to stomach when the short-term news is a land war in Europe amid a once-in-a-generation pandemic. When markets decline in response to global events, it's scary. And your gut reaction may be to sell your stocks to avoid holding them should they fall further. But exiting the market means that you may not be able to take advantage should stocks eventually bounce back. And historically, they always have. "When markets fall, you have to ask yourself, 'Is this a sale or the end of the world?'" says Leon LaBrecque, a certified financial planner and head of planning strategy at Sequoia Financial Group in Troy, Michigan. "So far, in our history, pullbacks have always been a sale." Here are three numbers that can help put the next big market slide into context.

Market corrections happen about every 3 years

A sharp decline can feel jarring and sudden and unique, but zoom out, and you'll realize they happen regularly. Since World War II, there have been 61 pullbacks (declines between 5% and 9.99%), 23 corrections (-10% to -19.99%), 13 bear markets (-20% or worse), according to data from CFRA. That means that, over that period, pullbacks occurred every 1.25 years (76/61), while corrections happened every 3.30 years (76/23) and bear markets materialized every 5.8 years. Major U.S. stock indexes dipped into correction territory last week in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, among other factors. As of Monday at close, the S&P 500 sits 8.8% below its January peak.

Video by Courtney Stith "Here in the Midwest, clients say, 'Oh my god, the market went down,' and I say, 'Yeah, and it's cold in winter," says LaBrecque. "There are drawdowns throughout the year every single year. The only way that wouldn't be true is if the worst trading day was on the first day of the year." On average, since 1980, the S&P has an average intra-year drawdown of 14%. In 35 of 42 years, the index has sported a positive return. "If I told you that you could buy a house at a 14% discount, and then at the end of the year, it could be 10% up, would you do it?" says LaBrecque. "The answer is probably, 'Hell yeah.'"

Bear markets last 434 days, on average

Some market slides are longer and deeper than your typical downdraft. Bear markets can take a big bite out of your portfolio and see you spend longer than you might like staring down red numbers in your portfolio page. But they may not last as long as you think. The average length of the five bear markets since 1980 is 434 days from peak to trough, according to data from Yardeni Research. That includes weekends and holidays. Watching your portfolio decline for more than a year may seem daunting, but over the course of your life as in an investor, it could be a blip. Type "S&P 500" into Google and click "Max" on the chart. Now find the 1987 bear market, when stocks fell by a brutal 33% — nearly identical to the slide in early 2020. You may need to zoom in.

Video by Helen Zhao Though past performance doesn't guarantee future results, for long-term investors, market pullbacks, even scary ones, have, historically, been temporary. And for opportunistic investors, they're a chance to buy investments at a discount. When markets sputter, consider revisiting your portfolio and your watch list to see if an investment you like has gone on sale, suggests Peter Pallion, a CFP and founder of Master Plan Advisory in East Norwich, New York. "If you liked [a particular stock] six months ago and you thought it was a viable company, take a look at the price now," he says. "If you liked it for, say, $300 a share, you should love it at $100."

70% of the market's top days occurred within 2 weeks of its worst days