NYT bestselling author who started in sales: Here's how to turn your passion into full-time work

'Know at least a handful of the steps'

"In order to get to where you want to go," says Askaripour, "you need to know at least a handful of the steps" that could get you there. Begin by studying your field "deeply and widely," he says, and build a plan based on how various people in that field have succeeded. That doesn't mean you can expect to advance in the same exact way, but finding common strategies or steps could at least give you some guidance. After such a study, Askaripour realized his first step was finishing a manuscript, and after that, getting it in shape to send along to agents. Then he sent it to agents, and so on. Ultimately, "I knew that if I reached a certain milestone in my writing career, like getting a book deal, and the book deal was big enough, that I was going to stop consulting," he says.

"Black Buck" book cover. Courtesy Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

'Rejection is a means to an end'

"I come from this world of business and especially start-ups and sales where you need to have a short-term mentality," says Askaripour. "You have to realize that rejection is just a means to an end." Although he wrote two full book manuscripts and was rejected more than a dozen times before he started writing his third, he knew those were valuable experiences. His attitude was, "let me figure out why it didn't work out, take stock, and then pivot or use it to help me with something else." Setbacks can be an important part of your process and development. "It didn't work the first time. I learned," he says. "It didn't work the second time. I learned more. And the third time, fortunately, it did work out."

My life's purpose is to turn my ideas into reality that positively impacts others. Mateo Askaripour Author "Black Buck"

'What is your purpose?'