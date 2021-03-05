Credit scores rise across the board during Covid, but racial disparities remain

Your credit score is a key factor in how quickly and easily you can achieve financial goals like buying a home. That three-digit number has a say in everything from the kinds of credit cards you can get to the types of loans you qualify for.

A higher score generally means you'll qualify for lower interest rates and can save thousands of dollars over the life of a loan; a lower one has the opposite effect. Your score isn't static, though. Making smart financial moves can help you raise your score.

And although the pandemic was hard on millions of Americans and their finances, it also gave lots of people a chance to make some of those smart money moves. New data shows that, overall, Americans used this time to improve their overall credit health and their scores.

The median credit score nationwide rose 11 points between February and October of last year, according to a study by the Urban Institute. What's more, when researchers isolated the data by race, they found that credit scores were up for all groups.

The jump is particularly noteworthy in communities where Black Americans and Native Americans are majorities: Those geographic areas saw bumps of almost 20 points in their credit scores.