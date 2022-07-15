Some borrowers may get a '100 point boost' to their credit score this month, says senior analyst: Here's why

If you've checked your credit score recently, you may have seen your number rise. That's because starting on July 1, paid medical debt that was in collections should no longer be included on consumer credit reports, according to the three largest credit bureaus, TransUnion, Equifax, and Experian.

Under the new rules, you'll also have more time before unpaid medical debt is reported on your credit report. New unpaid medical debts should only appear a full year after being sent to collections. Before July, it would show up after six months. And under the previous rules, if a medical debt went to collections and was unpaid, it could linger on someone's credit report for up to seven years.

The change "could lift some people's scores tremendously," says Ted Rossman, senior analyst at CreditCards.com. If paid medical debt was dragging your score down, "you may get 100 point boost, or in some cases even a little bit more," he says.

A better credit score can help you save money, since your score is a key metric lenders use to determine access to, and rates for credit cards, auto loans, mortgages, and other loans and lines of credit.

Say you're looking at a FICO score, which is the credit scoring algorithm most lenders use, ranges from 300 to 850, and the higher the better. A 100-point improvement could push someone who is in the higher end of the "fair" score bucket (580-669) two levels up into "very good" territory (740-799).