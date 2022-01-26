Mega Millions jackpot nears $400 million: Here are the best and worst states for taxes on lottery winnings

After no winning tickets matched all six numbers drawn on Friday, January 21, Tuesday's Mega Millions estimated jackpot is $396 million, before taxes are taken out, according to MegaMillions.com.

If there's a lucky winner on Tuesday, January 25, when the drawing takes place at 11 p.m. ET, the prize would be the fifteenth largest in the Mega Million's 20-year history.

Depending on where you live, the amount taxes you'll pay on your winnings will vary dramatically. "One of the problems for lottery winners when it comes to paying taxes is they think, 'This is all mine, why should I have to pay taxes?'" says Susan Bradley, a certified financial planner and founder of the Sudden Money Institute in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

In some other countries, like Canada and the United Kingdom, lottery winnings are not taxed, says Bradley, who has advised past lottery winners.

In the U.S., all winners have to pay federal taxes. Before you see a dollar, Uncle Sam will take 25% and, when tax time comes around, you'll probably owe more, since the top federal tax rate is 37%. The remaining taxes "will be due in April of 2023," if you were to hit the jackpot tonight, says Bradley.

That doesn't include state taxes. Each state has different rules when it comes to taxing lottery winnings.

Here are the best and worst states to win the $396 million Mega Millions jackpot, according to USAMega.com.