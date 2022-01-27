Meme stock mania, 1 year later: Investors who ignore the risks may 'pay the price,' says Columbia prof

This week marks the one-year anniversary of "meme stock" mania. Over the past 12 months, stocks favored by traders on social media, such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment, have been to the moon — and back.

It's been an eventful journey. After GameStop shares had hovered under $5 for much of 2020, traders on social media forums such as Reddit's "Wall Street Bets" page saw an opportunity in early 2021. By piling en masse into the stock, traders forced what's known as a "short squeeze" — a scenario in which short-sellers, many of them hedge funds in this case, are forced to start buying shares to mitigate their losses.

Prices skyrocketed, but not for long.

GameStop shot to $325 per share in late January, cratered to $41 in February, and then ping-ponged around for the rest of the year. Many other meme stocks followed a similar pattern. On a calendar year basis, GameStop in particular did great, returning an eye-watering 688% in 2021. Depending on when you bought in, though, you may have fared substantially worse.

GameStop shares had shed 30% as of market close on January 26 and AMC shares were down 41%.

That doesn't mean that the meme stock craze is over, but it may be time for investors to confront the realities of holding speculative assets, says Joshua Mitts, an associate professor at Columbia Law School specializing in securities law.

"If we treat the stock market like a casino where we try to flip assets quickly for a profit, it just won't last forever," he says. "Time after time, speculative bubbles have popped when they ran out of buyers. It happened with Dutch tulips; it happened in the subprime housing bubble of 2007; and it's still true.

"Anyone who thinks they're exempt will pay the price."