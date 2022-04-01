Fool yourself into being good with money using 4 mental hacks from doctors and CEOs

U.S. consumers spent 8.4% more in February 2022 than they did a year prior, according to data from Morning Consult.

Some experts are labeling this as "revenge spending," or the act of trying to make up for two years of not being able to go out by spending more than they typically would on recreational activities. People, more or less, are looking to buy happiness, says Nashira Lynton, a certified financial counselor and the CEO of Breaking Cycles.

"I am hearing a lot from people who are recovering from the pandemic and are in search of all the things that bring them joy," she says. "They are feeling a part of them that has been suppressed for a long time."

While not all nonessential spending is bad, too much of it can lead to bigger problems, such as going into debt or depleting your emergency fund. "When it's all said and done, many are overspending again, which we know causes more financial stress in the long run," she says.

To avoid these financial stressors, there are some pretty straightforward steps you can take, says Alex Melkumian, a financial psychologist who works with clients who have impulse control and overspending habits.

You can de-link your credit card from your payments method on your phone and laptop. Or you can automate a transfer of money out of your checking account and into a savings account on payday, so it's out of reach before you have a chance to spend it.

Another effective way to cut down is spending is to use some mental tricks that can "fool" your brain into being more responsible.