Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
Earning

A jeweler hid $1 million worth of gold, silver, and diamonds in Michigan: Here's how you can find it

Johnny Perri wanted to give people an adventure, so he hid $1 million worth of treasure throughout Michigan and is sending people on quests to find it.

Gili Malinsky@Malinskid
Twenty/20

Adventurers spent a decade looking for art dealer Forrest Fenn's $1 million treasure in the Rockies ― and someone finally found it this summer. Now, would-be treasure hunters have another opportunity to track down valuable gold, silver, and jewels, this time in Michigan.

That's because jeweler Johnny Perri has decided to send people on a series of buried treasure hunts of his own.

An 'entire jewelry store' buried in Michigan

When the coronavirus pandemic forced him to close his store, J&M Jewelers, Perri realized he'd never truly been happy in the job. While quarantining in his home this spring, he came across an article about the discovery of Fenn's treasure. 

"Wow!" Perri wrote on his treasure hunt's site about his immediate response to the article. "I've always dreamed of searching for that myself but never had the time."

Perri, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment, deeply connected with Fenn's mission to get people off the couch and adventuring in the wild. Ultimately, he was inspired to do so himself.

"I began traveling up and down pure Michigan with my fiancé," he writes on the site. "We went through woods, rivers, streams, mountains, and waterfalls. We even got married!"

On their journey, he writes, they "buried not only my entire jewelry store but thousands upon thousands of dollars of gold, silver, diamonds, and antiques in various locations in Michigan from the bottom to the upper peninsula."

Altogether, the treasure he buried is estimated to value $1 million, various news outlets have reported.

I have buried not only my entire jewelry store but thousands upon thousands of dollars of gold, silver, diamonds, and antiques in various locations in Michigan from the bottom to the upper peninsula.
Johnny Perri
Jeweler

$4,200 worth of silver bars

Now, Perri is selling tickets for $49 or $59 per quest for a series of quests leading people to portions of his buried treasure. Each ticket will unlock a number of clues to find its given loot the day the adventure begins.

Four quests have already been announced, beginning August 1, August 15, August 30, and September 13. 

Participants of the first quest will have the chance to find two 100-ounce bars of 0.999 pure silver, while participants of the second quest will have the chance to find treasure made up of silver bars, silver coins, and so on. Each of the first two quests' treasure is worth an estimated $4,200, according to Perri's site

The latter two quests' treasures are worth an estimated $7,000 each.

It's unclear how many tickets Perri is selling per quest, but the first three quests have already sold out. As of mid-July 2020, there are still tickets for September 13.

'The adventure of a lifetime'

Why do something like this in the first place? Perri addresses the unusual nature of his initiative on the site.

"I could have sold everything I owned and retired, but what fun would that be?" he writes. "I want families across the land to experience the quest and experience the adventure of a lifetime!"

Of course, at $49-plus per ticket, it's also likely Perri is making some money off the endeavor. Selling tickets "helps me maintain a living and provide for my family," he writes. (Art dealer Fenn had made his clues publicly available for free.)

For anyone keen to take on one of Perri's future quests, as the coronavirus pandemic persists, it's important to continue to keep the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for social distancing in mind. Make sure to stay six feet away from people, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask.

More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map