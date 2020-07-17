A jeweler hid $1 million worth of gold, silver, and diamonds in Michigan: Here's how you can find it

Adventurers spent a decade looking for art dealer Forrest Fenn's $1 million treasure in the Rockies ― and someone finally found it this summer. Now, would-be treasure hunters have another opportunity to track down valuable gold, silver, and jewels, this time in Michigan. That's because jeweler Johnny Perri has decided to send people on a series of buried treasure hunts of his own.

An 'entire jewelry store' buried in Michigan

When the coronavirus pandemic forced him to close his store, J&M Jewelers, Perri realized he'd never truly been happy in the job. While quarantining in his home this spring, he came across an article about the discovery of Fenn's treasure. "Wow!" Perri wrote on his treasure hunt's site about his immediate response to the article. "I've always dreamed of searching for that myself but never had the time." Perri, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment, deeply connected with Fenn's mission to get people off the couch and adventuring in the wild. Ultimately, he was inspired to do so himself. "I began traveling up and down pure Michigan with my fiancé," he writes on the site. "We went through woods, rivers, streams, mountains, and waterfalls. We even got married!" On their journey, he writes, they "buried not only my entire jewelry store but thousands upon thousands of dollars of gold, silver, diamonds, and antiques in various locations in Michigan from the bottom to the upper peninsula." Altogether, the treasure he buried is estimated to value $1 million, various news outlets have reported.

I have buried not only my entire jewelry store but thousands upon thousands of dollars of gold, silver, diamonds, and antiques in various locations in Michigan from the bottom to the upper peninsula. Johnny Perri Jeweler

$4,200 worth of silver bars

Now, Perri is selling tickets for $49 or $59 per quest for a series of quests leading people to portions of his buried treasure. Each ticket will unlock a number of clues to find its given loot the day the adventure begins. Four quests have already been announced, beginning August 1, August 15, August 30, and September 13. Participants of the first quest will have the chance to find two 100-ounce bars of 0.999 pure silver, while participants of the second quest will have the chance to find treasure made up of silver bars, silver coins, and so on. Each of the first two quests' treasure is worth an estimated $4,200, according to Perri's site. The latter two quests' treasures are worth an estimated $7,000 each. It's unclear how many tickets Perri is selling per quest, but the first three quests have already sold out. As of mid-July 2020, there are still tickets for September 13.

'The adventure of a lifetime'