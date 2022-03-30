How a 33-year-old mom makes $1,000 per month in passive income on Etsy

Only three of her tattoos 'actually were popular'

Berninger initially only put in between $500 and $600 to make a supply of the temporary tattoo designs she wanted to sell in her store. Despite the relatively low cost, she quickly realized her mistake. "I picked six designs to start and then only three actually were popular," she says. "I still, to this day, have hundreds of bachelorette party tattoos that no one wants." While she'd sporadically sell tattoos in $15 to $20 batches, it was a challenge to balance her full-time job with shipping duties and answering customer inquiries. When she met the conference attendee selling printables, Berninger realized there was a niche for similar bachelorette party items. "I got rid of all my tattoos in my shop and then I decided to sell the scavenger hunts that were editable," she says.

Successful sellers pay attention to what people want

Berninger saw success with her new printables lineup quickly. "I think I made 70 sales in the course of six weeks," she says. That was in 2018, when bar crawls and scavengers hunts were popular for bachelorette parties. When the pandemic hit, those events halted, and she needed to figure out a way to pivot her store offerings. She started "focusing on seasonal products," she says. "And then I also focused on entrepreneurial things like templates for small business owners."

She now has real estate business templates and Airbnb host templates, among others, in her store. Though selling printables on Etsy is technically passive income, even with this side hustle, she says, "you need to take your head out every once in a while and just understand what's going on in the world." As people's habits changed during the pandemic, for example, she says, "the sellers that did the best that year were the ones that were paying attention to how things were different and what people actually wanted."

With Etsy, 'you can be nimble and quick'