Millennials plan to save over $900,000 for retirement: Here’s how much money they have so far

Millennials want to ensure a comfortable future by saving as much money as they can now. According to a new study, they plan to have $901,542 in the bank by the time they retire. While that's a lofty goal, it can be achievable with the right tools. Researchers at The Real Estate Witch, a personal finance website owned by real estate agent referral service Clever, surveyed 1,000 working Americans about their retirement expectations to understand how they're preparing and how their plans may have changed because of the pandemic. The study finds that younger people, perhaps concerned by stagnant wages and rising living costs, are aiming to stash away a bigger reserve fund. Millennials plan to save a whopping 113% more than baby boomers, who are aiming to stockpile an average of $423,337. Gen Xers plan to save $776,434, 83% more than boomers. While boomers can often rely on pensions, millennials are less likely to have them. And since they're more likely to be juggling retirement with competing obligations like repaying student loans or saving for a home, "they're more inclined to be frugal, cautious, and safe with their money," says Elizabeth Kelly, the senior vice president of operations at United Income from Capital One. Yet even with that financial mindset, "it's more difficult for them to save, because their lifestyle costs are higher."

How much Americans have saved for retirement so far

TREW's survey found that the vast majority of Americans, 91%, have at least some money for retirement: Their average balance is $250,813. That number drops for younger generations. Millennials (which Pew Research defines as those born between 1981 and 1996) have an average of $166,430 set aside, according to wealth management platform Personal Capital, which analyzed the retirement savings of its more than 2 million users. The average baby boomer (born 1946-1964) has a retirement balance close to $1,029,840. Those in Gen X (born 1965-1980) have about $568,750 earmarked for the future.

Video by Ian Wolsten The younger you are, the less time you've had to save, notes Charles H. Thomas III, a certified financial planner and founder of Intrepid Eagle Finance. Younger people also face competing obligations. "Marriage and children, combined with goals like homeownership, are heavy competition for retirement savings," Thomas says. "Folks tend to start taking saving for retirement more seriously later in life, and [older Americans] may have already purchased a home and tackled other big goals."

Millennials more likely to fret about Social Security

About a third, 36%, of respondents polled by TREW plan to use specialized accounts, like 401(k)s and IRAs, as their primary retirement vehicles. A fifth (19%) are banking on Social Security to cover the bulk of their expenses, while 11% are relying on a pension. Again, however, that varies by generation, with boomers much more likely than millennials to rely on income outside of personal savings. About a third, 32%, of boomers expect to have Social Security as their biggest source of retirement funds, versus 10% of millennials. Nearly half of millennials, 45%, plan to rely most on their 401(k) and/or IRA, compared to just a quarter, 24%, of boomers.

[Millennials] are more inclined to be frugal, cautious, and safe with their money. Elizabeth Kelly Capital One