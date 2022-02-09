80% of millennials are willing to pay over asking on a home; 1 in 6 would bid $100,000 over, survey finds

Fierce competition and limited inventory have made some homes hard to come by, so it's no wonder younger people in the market may feel pressure to buy quickly and spend more.

About 80% of millennials are willing to make an offer above a home's asking price, according to a recent survey of 1,000 adults from Clever's home website The Real Estate Witch. And 1 in 6 of respondents would even go $100,000 or more over the listing price to land their dream home.

Nearly half, 46%, of millennials said they expect to max out their budgets when buying a home, according to the survey. One-third plan to purchase a home that costs more than the national median of $405,000, which if they went with the traditional 20% down payment, works out to a hefty $81,000 or more down.

And if the home they're buying appraises for less than they have offered to pay — which isn't unusual for offers over asking price — then they will likely need even more cash down to cover the difference.

Here's what you need to know to keep your home costs in check in a hot market.