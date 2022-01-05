24-year-old who built $150,000 net worth in 6 years: Avoid making this money mistake

When you're on a good path to building your savings, investing, or simply not over-spending, it can be upsetting when an unexpected expense derails your progress.

That's why when you're creating a budget, one of the most important things you can do is "recognize that surprises happen," says Obioha Okereke, who built a net worth of $150,000 in six years and is the founder of College Money Habits.

In order to do this, it's smart to have an emergency fund, or 3 to 6 months' worth of living expenses put away.

Be sure not to conflate your emergency fund with your other cash, though. "An emergency fund is an account separate from your regular savings account that is meant to be allocated towards helping you deal with unexpected events, like loss of a job or car trouble," Okereke says.

If you keep two separate savings accounts — one for emergencies and one for other goals, like travel or a large purchase — a surprise expense will have less impact.

Here why experts agree that you should have multiple savings accounts.