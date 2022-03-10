Meet a mom of 10 who has earned $323,000 teaching people how to bake sourdough bread on Udemy

In 2014, Teresa Greenway, who had spent the last few years escaping an abusive marriage and bouncing around between California and Washington as she tried to support her young kids, was trying to figure out how to make money.

"I did any work that I could find," she says. "I worked as a hotel maid for a while. I worked as a nanny for a while. I worked in two bakeries." Greenway had married young, had 10 kids, and had never gotten a college degree. "I felt like I didn't have anything to offer to the workforce," she says.

That year, once she was back in Washington state full time, Greenway got a scholarship to take business coach Sherold Barr's online course, "Smart Women Make Money." As Greenway tried to figure out her next career moves, Barr asked point blank, "What can you do?"

"Well," Greenway says she told Barr, "I can make sourdough."

Greenway had started baking sourdough bread as a hobby in 2004. Since then, she'd honed her craft and accumulated years of experience. In researching how she could potentially build a business on that experience, she discovered online course website Udemy. She decided to create a sourdough-making course and posted it in May 2015.

"The very first month of my course, I made $1,000," she says, "which was amazing because, at that point, I was only making about $300 a month."

Since then, Greenway, now 63, has uploaded a total of 13 courses onto the site, including a slew of courses on more sourdough baking, pizza crust baking, and challah bread baking. She's made $323,000 from Udemy altogether.

Here's how she built her online baking empire.