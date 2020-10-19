Here's how much money Americans want to have saved to feel ‘comfortable’

Americans want to have at least $76,750 in the bank, on average, to feel comfortable about their financial situation. That's according to a nationwide survey of 2,000 adults in the United States done by the savings and investing app Acorns. With that much stashed away, respondents felt they wouldn't have to worry about how they'd handle a crisis like an unexpected expense or the loss of a job. But reaching that goal is easier said than done. According to the most recent Federal Reserve consumer finance data, the average American household has $40,000 in liquid savings across accounts at a bank or another financial intuition. That doesn't include equity in real estate or money in retirement savings such as a 401(k). Older adults tend to have more saved than younger ones. Those aged 45 to 64 have between $40,900 and $57,200 set aside, the Fed findings show, while people between the ages of 35 and 44 have $25,000. Americans under 35 have just $9,600 put away. Research by GOBankingRates in 2019 shows some Americans have even less. A survey of nearly 1,000 adults, aged 18 and older, found 24% have less than $1,000 saved. And 45% have nothing saved at all.

Many Americans have financial hurdles to overcome

How to save more money