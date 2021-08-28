I recently quit my 9-to-5 to grow my side hustle: Here's how I got my finances ready

1. I leveled up my emergency fund

Previously, as I had grown my net worth, in part through investing, my mantra had been "earn more, spend less, and invest the difference." But as I prepared to leave my 9-to-5, I shifted my financial plan to focus more on saving. My goal was to save more than 50% of my annual salary. I saved at a higher rate for over six months, and put a higher percentage of my paychecks into a high-yield savings account. I was able to save up enough for a six-month emergency fund. Another way I was able to save was moving back in with my parents for a year, before recently moving into a new place. Now I am actively working on my side hustles to cover my day-to-day expenses like rent, utilities, and groceries. My goal is not to touch my savings, and to live off of my side hustles during this time. I'm giving myself a year and then I'm going to reassess. And all the while, I've tracked my fixed and variable expenses, as well as my investments, in Google spreadsheets to keep track of where my money is coming from and where it is going.

Video by Stephen Parkhurst

2. I created additional streams of income

In addition to my work on the Money Minimalist, before I left my job, I started laying the groundwork for other side hustles so I could dive right in when I was ready. I built a profile a few months back on Rover and I recently started a dog walking side hustle. I decided to do it because I love animals and I know people who have earned upwards of $500 a month on the app. That has already helped me bring in extra cash to pay the bills. I also went to bartending school, and just earned my certification to start bartending for another stream of income.

3. I used all my company benefits

I wanted to make sure that I was making the most of my company benefits while they were still available to me. So once I decided to leave, I took all of my remaining PTO, and made sure my 401(k) match contributions are vested. And knowing that once I changed health plans I might experience more limited coverage or potentially have to switch providers to ones in-network, I scheduled all my outstanding health appointments.

Video by Courtney Stith

4. I got my own health insurance plan

Know what your health plan options are before you put in any notice. If you're under 26, see if you can get on your parent's plan. If you're married, check if you can be covered under your spouse's plan. If you're none of the above, like me, then you'll have to find your own health insurance plan. But don't be intimidated. I spent about two weeks researching plan options and I completed the application process in about two days. You'll want to shop your state's Healthcare Marketplace to enroll in medical and dental plans, and you can visit Healthcare.gov to get directed to your state's website. Based on your eligibility, you may even qualify for some tax credits to cover the premium costs or full Medicaid coverage. Most states require you to sign up before the 15th of the month to be eligible starting the following month. You'll need to time this accordingly to avoid any gaps in coverage.

5. I told my network about my plans