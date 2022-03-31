'If you are looking for a house right now, bless you': Buyers struggle as interest rates make real estate even pricier

Others put it more bluntly. "If you are looking for a house right now, bless you," says Kim Holderness in her most recent video parodying the real estate market. Her family's vlogs have 262,000 subscribers on YouTube. A starter home in the current market is probably akin to a shed next to a Dumpster alongside a highway, she jokes, and even that will go "for $150,000 over asking." "We think [the housing market] will correct. Right?" Holderness says at the end. "It'll go back down. Right?" Her voice trails off in uncertainty.

Higher mortgage rates add yet more costs

Rapidly rising interest rates, which adds thousands of dollars to the price of a home over the lifetime of the loan, are just one more cost in the already very expensive market. Home prices in the U.S. have been climbing steadily for well over a year: The average home price nationally has seen double-digit, year-over-year growth for the last 14 months, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index. The average home price in January 2022 was 19% higher than it was in January 2021, which itself was 11% higher than it had been at the same time in 2020, according to the index.

In some markets, the price jumps have been much higher. Phoenix and Tampa, for example, saw annual price jumps of nearly 33% and 31%, respectively. In big, perennially hot markets like New York City and Los Angeles, real estate agents blame the price spikes on an ongoing lack of supply. Michael J. Franco, a real estate agent in New York, has seen multiple boom and bust cycles selling real estate in and around the city, and he doesn't see this inventory crunch ending any time soon. "I had a buyer tell me, 'Maybe we should wait till there's more inventory?'" Franco recalls. "And I said, 'Well, when's that going to be? Because right now, it's not happening.'"

'This is the time' to buy, so be ready to act fast