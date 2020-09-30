The 9 jobs in highest demand right now and what they pay

As the U.S. economy recuperates during the coronavirus pandemic, some industries are hiring en masse.

Among the top industries hiring right now are transportation, warehousing and manufacturing, retail, and health care, according to job board site CareerBuilder. During the week of September 7-13, employers posted nearly 47,000 truck driver jobs, about 33,000 registered nurse jobs, and almost 20,000 software developer jobs on the site.

Here are the nine most in-demand jobs right now based on open listings, according to CareerBuilder, along with their median annual salaries based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).