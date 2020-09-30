Skip Navigation
The 9 jobs in highest demand right now and what they pay

From store clerks to delivery drivers to registered nurses, here are the nine jobs in highest demand right now, according to CareerBuilder.

Gili Malinsky@Malinskid
Twenty/20

As the U.S. economy recuperates during the coronavirus pandemic, some industries are hiring en masse.

Among the top industries hiring right now are transportation, warehousing and manufacturing, retail, and health care, according to job board site CareerBuilder. During the week of September 7-13, employers posted nearly 47,000 truck driver jobs, about 33,000 registered nurse jobs, and almost 20,000 software developer jobs on the site.

Here are the nine most in-demand jobs right now based on open listings, according to CareerBuilder, along with their median annual salaries based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Personal care aides

Personal care aides take care of clients in their homes, including helping with daily tasks like dressing and personal hygiene, cooking, and arranging transportation. Many personal care aides work with the elderly.

Median salary: $25,280 per year

Retail salesperson

Retail salespeople work in stores doing tasks like greeting customers, helping them find merchandise, and processing payments.

Median salary: $25,440 per year

Stock clerks

Stock clerks receive, store, and inspect merchandise and materials from stockrooms and warehouses to stock shelves and fill customers' orders.

Median salary: $25,700 per year

Delivery driver

Delivery drivers pick up packages and shipments from retailers and take them to customers in the area.

Median salary: $32,810 per year

Customer service representative

Customer service representatives communicate with and respond to a company's customer inquiries via internet chat, email, or phone. They report issues customers may be having and generally serve as the face, or the voice, of a company.

Median salary: $34,710 per year

Retail supervisor

Retail supervisors manage store operations, assigning work to salespeople, ensuring customers are attended to, taking care of budgeting and accounting, and so on.

Some first-line supervisor positions may require a bachelor's degree.

Median pay: $38,550 per year

Truck driver

Truck drivers transport goods from place to place — from warehouses to retail stores, for example. They're often tasked with driving long distances and loading and unloading cargo.

Median salary: $45,260 per year

Registered nurse

Registered nurses administer patients' medicine and treatments, teach patients and their families how to manage illnesses and injuries, perform tests and analyze results, and record patients' medical histories and symptoms, among other tasks.

Registered nurse jobs require a bachelor's or associate's degree in nursing, as well as a nursing license.  

Average salary: $73,300 per year

Software developer

Software developers create software to meet users' needs. They design computer programs and databases, monitor their systems' efficiency, and make any updates necessary to ensure the tech runs smoothly.

Software developer jobs typically require a bachelor's degree in computer science, software engineering, or other related fields.

Average salary: $101,790 per year

Apply for these jobs on sites like CareerBuilder, Monster, ZipRecruiter, or Indeed. If you're concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus on the job, ask your prospective employer what kinds of precautions they're taking to lower workers' risks.

Follow Us

