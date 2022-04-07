72% of workers who quit would return to old employers for higher pay, better benefits, and perks

There are a lot of open jobs right now: U.S. employers created more than 400,000 jobs in March — the 15th month of consecutive job growth, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the country's unemployment rate is also flirting with historic lows at 3.6%. Put another way, there are now nearly two open jobs for every unemployed person. Common wisdom says that the excess of jobs is good for workers, particularly for those willing to switch gigs. And it looks like workers have taken notice. Over 2 in 5 workers, or 41%, quit a job in the last year, according to the most recent survey from career site Monster. Yet nearly three-quarters, 72%, of people who've recently left a job would consider going back to their old employer if they got higher pay, improved benefits, or better perks.

Make a job search spreadsheet

One of the best ways to start any job search is to be clear with yourself what your priorities are, Salemi says. That's even more important now that candidates can ask for so many things in the negotiation process. As a result, staying mentally organized is crucial. "Create a spreadsheet or jot it down in the notes section on your phone," Salemi says. "Whatever makes sense that you see it on [metaphorical] paper." That list of priorities can include everything from salary to company culture. Writing them down not only helps you rank them for yourself, but will also let you more easily compare and contrast what different employers offer once you start your job search.

Be upfront about what you want

Once you've decided what you want in a job, be clear and upfront about your expectations throughout the interview process. Don't be shy about telling hiring managers what you want from the first interview, including what you expect in compensation. "In the past, it was almost like forbidden" to bring up salary in a first interview, Salemi says. "Then, at the end of the entire process, you could talk numbers." Those days are long gone. It's not uncommon to speak about your salary expectations beginning with the phone screening, Salemi says, and job seekers can use that mentality for discussions about other perks, too, like flexible schedules.

Leverage employers' willingness to be flexible

Job seekers would be wise to remember that some old rules about your resume no longer apply in the current market, Salemi says. Chief among them? The notion that job hopping too frequently is bad. These days, employers are less cautious about workers who have left a job after only a few months, especially during the pandemic. "It's not uncommon if you are with an employer for less than a year," Salemi says. "Red flags for job hopping are not a thing anymore."

