You could be 'literally costing yourself tens of thousands of dollars,' retirement expert says: Here's how

Just over half of American workers, 52%, said their savings for their golden years aren't where they want them to be, according to a recent survey from Bankrate.

That's not terribly surprising: As of the third quarter of 2021, the average 401(k) balance stands at $126,100, according to Fidelity's most recent report, and the average IRA balance is $135,700. Meanwhile, the typical saver's retirement goal is $1.9 million, a recent Charles Schwab survey found.

A common, perennial regret among investors is that they didn't start early enough.

That can be an expensive miss. The sooner you start saving for retirement, the more time your investments have the potential to grow thanks to compounding. Over decades, your compounded savings can add up to a lot of money, says James Royal, senior reporter at Bankrate.

"Every year that goes by, you're literally costing yourself tens of thousands of dollars in the future that you otherwise could have had," he says. "It's almost impossible to overstate the value of time."