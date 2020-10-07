Career coach: You can still negotiate for a higher salary during coronavirus — 'we just have to get a little bit creative'

Asking for more money at work can pay off: 70% of people who ask for a raise get one, according to a 2018 survey from career site PayScale. The problem: Even before the pandemic, less than half of people, 37%, felt brave enough to ask.

It understandably feels scarier right now, when companies are cutting costs and jobs, and you don't want to rock the boat. But you can still negotiate your salary during the pandemic, and there are ways to better approach that conversation to increase your chances, experts say.

"Just because we're in a pandemic doesn't mean you shouldn't be valued for the work that you're doing or getting the compensation that you want," says career coach Melanie Feldman, co-author of "Bold: Get Noticed, Get Hired" and the founder of Going Places. "We just have to get a little bit creative."

Pandemic or not, it's important to understand that raise conversations aren't just a one-and-done thing.

"It's nerve wracking," Feldman says. "You have your review, and you're thinking, 'OK, I'm gonna walk in there with my manager, I'm gonna sit them down, I'm gonna ask for a raise.' It can't start there."

Raise talks are a process, and mastering these three elements of that process can help negotiations go in your favor.