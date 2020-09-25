House preps new stimulus proposal; demand for homes at 14-year high: Today's news and your money

After several rocky weeks, the markets are trying to find equilibrium; House Dems are preparing another, less expensive coronavirus bill; and demand for new homes is creating a building supply shortage. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

Markets try to hold steady

The major indexes are attempting to stabilize: Thursday closed with the Dow up 0.2%, the S&P up 0.3%, and the Nasdaq up 0.4%, and Friday opened on an even keel. Stocks aim to stave off a fourth week of losses. This month's tech-driven sell-off is a good reminder to keep your portfolio diversified.

Dems prepare pared-down coronavirus relief bill

House Democrats are preparing a $2.4 trillion coronavirus relief package, pared down from their original proposed budget of $3 trillion. It would include enhanced unemployment insurance, another round of stimulus checks, Paycheck Protection Program small-business loan funding, and airline aid. The House could vote as soon as next week. Market analysts hope that a signed, sealed, and delivered stimulus bill will boost markets and revitalize the economy.

Fierce competition for homes

It's a tricky time to try to buy a home. Construction supplies are running short, thanks to high demand for newly built houses. Existing-home prices are up as well: In August 2020, the median price of an existing home was at $310,600, an 11.4% increase over last year. New home sales in August were at the highest level in 14 years, so prices might keep going up.

