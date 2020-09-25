Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
News You Can Use

House preps new stimulus proposal; demand for homes at 14-year high: Today's news and your money

Markets are steady, House Democrats have lowered their coronavirus bill to $2.4 trillion, and building supplies for new homes are running low. Here’s how the news can affect your money.

Euny Hong@euny
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is pictured after a television interview in Russell Building on Friday, August 14, 2020.
Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

After several rocky weeks, the markets are trying to find equilibrium; House Dems are preparing another, less expensive coronavirus bill; and demand for new homes is creating a building supply shortage. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

Markets try to hold steady

The major indexes are attempting to stabilize: Thursday closed with the Dow up 0.2%, the S&P up 0.3%, and the Nasdaq up 0.4%, and Friday opened on an even keel. Stocks aim to stave off a fourth week of losses.

This month's tech-driven sell-off is a good reminder to keep your portfolio diversified.

Dems prepare pared-down coronavirus relief bill

House Democrats are preparing a $2.4 trillion coronavirus relief package, pared down from their original proposed budget of $3 trillion. It would include enhanced unemployment insurance, another round of stimulus checks, Paycheck Protection Program small-business loan funding, and airline aid. The House could vote as soon as next week. 

Market analysts hope that a signed, sealed, and delivered stimulus bill will boost markets and revitalize the economy. 

VIDEO3:4903:49
How to spend a stimulus check if you're unemployed
Grow from Acorns

Video by Jason Armesto

Fierce competition for homes

It's a tricky time to try to buy a home. Construction supplies are running short, thanks to high demand for newly built houses. Existing-home prices are up as well: In August 2020, the median price of an existing home was at $310,600, an 11.4% increase over last year.

New home sales in August were at the highest level in 14 years, so prices might keep going up. 

VIDEO6:0906:09
Home office furniture worth splurging on
Spending

Video by Courney Stith

Words you've heard: The September Effect

The stock market often drops slightly in September, a phenomenon known as the September Effect, or the September Slump. Since 1901, the Dow has dipped an average of 0.89% every September. Theories for the phenomenon include a practice among some mutual funds to rejigger their portfolios in September and that investors might sell off after a summer lull. 

Although the daily news can have an impact on your wallet, remember to take a long-term outlook when it comes to decisions on spending, saving, and investing.

More from Grow:


acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map