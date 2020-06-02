'Don't follow the traditional path,' says CEO: How to get ahead in your career as a recent grad

'Compile a list of alumni'

If you've just completed a degree, there will be people both in your graduating class and even people just a year or two ahead who've already found work in your field. "Compile a list of alumni that you know and reach out to them," says Brian Martucci, finance editor at Money Crashers. You can also reach out to your college's alumni center to see if they can provide contact info for alumni in your field. To do this, send them an email saying you've recently graduated, are looking for work, and would love to hear from them about what their career path and work experience have been like and if they know of any job leads.

Video by Courtney Stith

'Take a bit of a risk' and contact employers directly

In every field, there are leading companies. To find out which employers could present opportunities in your industry, "do your homework," says Wyman, then "shortlist potential employers in your area of interest." Once you have your list, use social networks like LinkedIn and Facebook to see if you have mutual contacts with anyone who works there who could connect you. Reach out to that mutual contact and say you want an "informal chat" to inquire about work or even internship opportunities at the company, says Wyman. You could also look up that company's contact info and reach out directly to someone in the HR or recruitment departments. "People may need to go out and take a bit of a risk and contact some employers directly," he says.

Have a 'video chat with one contact a week'

Keep setting up informal chats with people in your industry, whether it be people you know personally or don't, and "set yourself a goal of having a phone or video chat with one contact a week," says Wyman. "Just this talking to people is going to keep you in circulation," he says. Reaching out will help you build a network in your field and keep you on people's radar when they hear of relevant opportunities.

Video by Mariam Abdallah

Explore apprenticeship programs