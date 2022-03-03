5 cars likely to make it to 200,000 miles, and the secret to helping your vehicle last

When it comes to car shopping, buyers do not have the upper hand. The average price of a new car was $47,000 in December 2021, according to Kelley Blue Book, up 14% from the previous year. And the average price of a used car hit $28,205, up 28%.

With prices this high, it's important to buy a vehicle that will last and some car models are more reliable than others. Toyota vehicles and truck-based SUVs are more likely to reach 200,000 miles, according to a new study by automotive research firm iSeeCars.com. Of the 10 vehicles the study lists to be most reliable, six are Toyotas.

Whether you have one of the cars on the iSeeCars list or not, there are ways to ensure your vehicle makes it to 200,000 miles or even 300,000 miles, says Scotty Reiss, founder of the site A Girl's Guide to Cars. "The secret to getting that mileage is regular maintenance and care," she says.

Here are the top five most reliable models, according to the study, and how to get the most miles out of your car.