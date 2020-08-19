Apple becomes first US company to hit $2 trillion; S&P 500 sets a record: What today's news means for your money

New records for the S&P and Apple are making news today. Here's how the headlines could affect your money:

S&P sets new record, closing out shortest-ever bear market

The S&P 500 closed at a new high Tuesday, surpassing its previous record set Feb. 19. Effectively, it's wiped out pandemic losses and rewarded investors who stayed the course. The new high makes it official: The S&P is now in a bull market, or up more than 20% from a bear market low. Technically, that bull market began March 23 with the bear market's low. But it only became official on Tuesday when it set that record. Traders expect the S&P's momentum to continue Wednesday: Target and Lowe's reported blockbuster numbers for the second quarter.

Apple reaches $2 trillion market cap

On Wednesday, Apple became the first U.S. company to reach a market cap of $2 trillion. It doubled its valuation in just over two years, having first hit the $1 trillion mark in early August 2018.

E-commerce sales jump during the pandemic

Consumers did more online shopping during the second quarter: E-commerce sales grew 31.8% compared to the first three months of 2020, according to data from the U.S. Department of Commerce released Tuesday. From April through June, shoppers spent a total $211.5 billion online. Some of that is showing up in impressive Q2 earnings reports from big retailers like Walmart and Target. Shopping online can help you save money: A 2019 First Insight report found that online shoppers spent less and made fewer impulse buys than people who bought items at the store.

Video by Courtney Stith

