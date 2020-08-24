Experts predictions about recessions, 2020 presidential election: What today's news means for your money

Recession and election predictions are making news today. Here's how the headlines could affect your money:

Economists watch for signs of recovery

Strategists predict how the market will react to the election

Stock market strategists are split on how the presidential election could affect the market, according to a new CNBC poll. Half of the 20 strategists polled expect the S&P 500 to decline in the month after Election Day, while five expect a rally. Whatever the market reaction, it's likely to be short term. Look long term and you'll see the market tends to be resilient no matter which party is in office: Since 1928, only three presidents have seen the market decline over their tenure.

Come up with a vacation day plan

Workers have made fewer time-off requests this year compared to last year due to the pandemic, according to Zenefits data cited by The Wall Street Journal. While some companies have relaxed rollover policies, others are requiring workers use at least some of their accrued days. It's a good nudge to schedule some time off. Check company policy around rolling over or cashing out unused days, too. Creating a plan can help ensure you don't lose out — or burn out.

Words you've heard: Double-dip recession