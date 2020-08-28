Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
Investing

S&P 500 on track for a record August: What today's news means for your money

The S&P has continued its record-breaking streak this week. Meanwhile, consumers earned and spent more money during July.

Kelli Grant@kelligrant
Twenty/20

S&P records and consumer spending are making news today. Here's how the headlines could affect your money:

The S&P is on track for its best August in 34 years

After a run last week that wiped out pandemic losses and officially heralded a new bull market, the S&P has continued its record-breaking streak. The benchmark closed Thursday at a new all-time high for the fifth day in a row. So far, the index is up 6.5% for the month — which puts it on track for its best August since 1986.

Consumer income, spending increases in July

Americans spent 1.9% more on goods and services in July, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis data released Friday. It's the third month in a row that spending has increased, although the pace has slowed. 

Part of the reason people feel more comfortable spending: After two months of declines, personal income also increased last month by 0.4% with more businesses reopening. Disposable personal income was up 0.2%. 

VIDEO3:5603:56
How to stand out in a crowded job market
Earning

Video by Mariam Abdallah

How to handle federal student loan repayment

The Education Department recently announced it would suspend federal student loan payments and set the federal student loan interest rate to 0% through the end of 2020. President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this month to extend the reprieve, originally put into place by the CARES Act.

Take advantage of the pause if you're struggling financially, experts suggest. But if you're comfortable, keeping up with payments while rates are at 0% could help you get ahead and pay less in interest overall. 

Just check that your debt qualifies: Private student loans aren't covered.  

VIDEO2:3902:39
Paying off your student loans with Michael Torpey
Borrowing

Video by Ian Wolsten

Words you've heard: disposable personal income

Disposable personal income, or DPI, is another way of saying after-tax income. The calculation is typically:

Personal income - current tax liability = DPI

Don't confuse it with discretionary income, which is what you have left to invest, save, and spend after you cover taxes and necessary expenses like housing, utilities, and groceries.

Although the daily news can have an impact on your wallet, remember to take a long-term outlook when it comes to decisions on spending, saving, and investing.

More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map