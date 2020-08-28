S&P 500 on track for a record August: What today's news means for your money

S&P records and consumer spending are making news today. Here's how the headlines could affect your money:

The S&P is on track for its best August in 34 years

Consumer income, spending increases in July

Americans spent 1.9% more on goods and services in July, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis data released Friday. It's the third month in a row that spending has increased, although the pace has slowed. Part of the reason people feel more comfortable spending: After two months of declines, personal income also increased last month by 0.4% with more businesses reopening. Disposable personal income was up 0.2%.

How to handle federal student loan repayment

The Education Department recently announced it would suspend federal student loan payments and set the federal student loan interest rate to 0% through the end of 2020. President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this month to extend the reprieve, originally put into place by the CARES Act. Take advantage of the pause if you're struggling financially, experts suggest. But if you're comfortable, keeping up with payments while rates are at 0% could help you get ahead and pay less in interest overall. Just check that your debt qualifies: Private student loans aren't covered.

