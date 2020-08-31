Warren Buffett's birthday and a new lineup for the Dow: What today's news means for your money

The new Dow lineup and airline fees are making news today. Here's how the headlines could affect your money:

Market change-ups take effect

Monday's opening bell heralded a few changes investors have been watching: The Dow Jones Industrial Average has a new lineup: Salesforce.com, Amgen, and Honeywell are in, while Exxon Mobil, Pfizer, and Raytheon Technologies are out. Dow member Apple's stock split triggered the change. Speaking of Apple, the tech company and Tesla began trading Monday at split-adjusted prices. Apple split 4-to-1, so traders who held one $499.23 share at Friday's close started Monday with four worth $127.74 each. Tesla split 5-for-1, converting one $2,213.40 share to five at $444.88 apiece.

Warren Buffett celebrates his 90th birthday

Warren Buffett celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday, and his friend Bill Gates honored him by making an Oreo cake with the legendary investor's likeness on it. The chairman of Berkshire Hathaway famously bought his first stock at the age of 11 and has become a champion of index funds and long-term investing. "I can come to a pretty firm conclusion that 20 or 30 years from now, American business ... will be far better than it is now," Buffett told CNBC in February.

Airlines scrap ticket-change fees

United Airlines announced Sunday that it will eliminate its $200 change fee on domestic flights. The hope: More flexible policies will draw in flyers nervous about booking travel during the pandemic. Delta Air Lines and American Airlines followed suit Monday. Before United's announcement, Southwest was the only big airline that didn't charge change fees. Extras like checked bags and picking a seat can add to your bill, so be sure to factor in fees when you're comparing airfare.

