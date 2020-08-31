Warren Buffett's birthday and a new lineup for the Dow: What today's news means for your money

The new Dow lineup and airline fees are making news today. Here's how the headlines could affect your money:
Monday's opening bell heralded a few changes investors have been watching:
Video by David Fang
Warren Buffett celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday, and his friend Bill Gates honored him by making an Oreo cake with the legendary investor's likeness on it.
The chairman of Berkshire Hathaway famously bought his first stock at the age of 11 and has become a champion of index funds and long-term investing.
"I can come to a pretty firm conclusion that 20 or 30 years from now, American business ... will be far better than it is now," Buffett told CNBC in February.
United Airlines announced Sunday that it will eliminate its $200 change fee on domestic flights. The hope: More flexible policies will draw in flyers nervous about booking travel during the pandemic.
Delta Air Lines and American Airlines followed suit Monday. Before United's announcement, Southwest was the only big airline that didn't charge change fees.
Extras like checked bags and picking a seat can add to your bill, so be sure to factor in fees when you're comparing airfare.
Video by Courtney Stith
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also called the Dow or DJIA, is one of the most widely followed stock market indexes. The Dow is composed of just 30 stocks, all of them blue-chip companies that are leaders in their various industries.
Although the daily news can have an impact on your wallet, remember to take a long-term outlook when it comes to decisions on spending, saving, and investing.
