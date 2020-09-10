Stalled stimulus proposal and flat jobless figures: What today’s news means for your money

A trader walks by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the first day that traders are allowed back onto the historic floor of the exchange on May 26, 2020 in New York City.

Unemployment claims are worse than expected while the Senate failed to move forward with a coronavirus-relief stimulus package. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

Weekly jobless claims slightly worse than expected

Last week, 884,000 Americans submitted first-time filings for unemployment, the Department of Labor revealed Thursday. That's worse than the 850,000 economists expected and equal to claims in the prior week. Worth noting: The DOL recently changed its methodology for seasonal adjustments in its numbers, meaning totals from the past two weeks can't be directly compared to those from earlier in the pandemic.

Senate struggles with coronavirus aid bill

The Senate voted on a new stimulus bill Thursday afternoon but failed to garner enough support to move the proposal forward. Senate Republicans had pitched a "skinny" bill that would include up to $500 billion in new aid designed to help small businesses and extend the $300-per-week in enhanced unemployment benefits. The proposal did not include a second round of stimulus $1,200 checks.

Video by Stephen Parkhurst

How to get ready for Apple's upcoming product launch

Apple's famed product reveal is set for Tuesday, but due to the pandemic, the tech giant will stream the event from its Apple Park headquarters in California instead of having an in-person event. Experts expect the new lineup will include new Apple Watches and iPads. If you're in the market for new tech, now may be a good time to secure a trade-in value for your old gear before its value starts to drop.

Words you've heard: Seasonal adjustment