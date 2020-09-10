Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
Investing

Stalled stimulus proposal and flat jobless figures: What today’s news means for your money

Thursday’s jobless figures show more Americans filed for unemployment than analysts predicted, and the Senate couldn’t agree on a new stimulus bill.

Shawn M. Carter@shawncarterm
A trader walks by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the first day that traders are allowed back onto the historic floor of the exchange on May 26, 2020 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Unemployment claims are worse than expected while the Senate failed to move forward with a coronavirus-relief stimulus package. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

Weekly jobless claims slightly worse than expected

Last week, 884,000 Americans submitted first-time filings for unemployment, the Department of Labor revealed Thursday. That's worse than the 850,000 economists expected and equal to claims in the prior week. 

Worth noting: The DOL recently changed its methodology for seasonal adjustments in its numbers, meaning totals from the past two weeks can't be directly compared to those from earlier in the pandemic. 

Senate struggles with coronavirus aid bill

The Senate voted on a new stimulus bill Thursday afternoon but failed to garner enough support to move the proposal forward. 

Senate Republicans had pitched a "skinny" bill that would include up to $500 billion in new aid designed to help small businesses and extend the $300-per-week in enhanced unemployment benefits. The proposal did not include a second round of stimulus $1,200 checks. 

VIDEO3:2003:20
How to plan for stock market downturns
Grow from Acorns

Video by Stephen Parkhurst

How to get ready for Apple's upcoming product launch

Apple's famed product reveal is set for Tuesday, but due to the pandemic, the tech giant will stream the event from its Apple Park headquarters in California instead of having an in-person event. Experts expect the new lineup will include new Apple Watches and iPads.

If you're in the market for new tech, now may be a good time to secure a trade-in value for your old gear before its value starts to drop.

Words you've heard: Seasonal adjustment

When it comes to unemployment data, a seasonal adjustment means figures are evened out to account for statistical swings related to seasonal events and conditions. To get a better sense of how the economy is doing, analysts may not count in the overall job loss data with the number of Americans who filed for unemployment after wrapping up a temporary holiday gig or summer job.

Although the daily news can have an impact on your wallet, remember to take a long-term outlook when it comes to decisions on spending, saving, and investing.

More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map