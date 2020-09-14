Stimulus talks stall; Walmart takes on Amazon: How today's headlines could affect your money

Stimulus talks take a back seat, Oracle may be TikTok's new U.S. partner, and Walmart takes on Amazon in the drone wars. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

A new stimulus looks less likely

The House of Representatives is back after summer recess, and the pressure is on to pass another Covid stimulus package. But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told "Squawk Box" that the government had bigger fish to fry, like making sure it can stay open. "The Speaker and I will be working on the CR [continuing resolution] this week," he said, "which obviously a priority for us to make sure that we don't shut down the government." On Thursday, the Republicans failed to advance their "skinny bill," which offered about $300 billion more in coronavirus relief, according to The Wall Street Journal — a third of their proposed amount from July and a far cry from the $3 trillion proposed by the HEROES Act, which passed the House back in June and never got a vote in the Senate.

Video by Jason Armesto

TikTok may have a new U.S. partner

TikTok, the video-based social media app owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, looks set to have an American partner: The technology giant Oracle. The White House had imposed a September 20 deadline for ByteDance to find a U.S.-based operator; otherwise, the app would be banned by September 29. President Donald Trump had opposed allowing TikTok to operate in the U.S. with fully China-based operations, citing user privacy concerns. Oracle shares jumped 8.79% in pre-market trading on the news while Microsoft, which had been expected to make this deal, dropped 0.4%.

Amazon and Walmart drone rivalry heats up

Walmart is partnering with Zipline to make on-demand drone deliveries of certain health and wellness products. Zipline builds drone aircrafts and until now was best known for its operations in Ghana and Rwanda. Amazon received FAA approval for drones back in August. The drones are just one area where the big box company and the online giant are going head-to-head. On Tuesday, Walmart will unveil Walmart+, its answer to Amazon Prime. A membership to Walmart+ will cost $98 a year, while a membership to Amazon Prime costs $119.

Words you may have heard: Pre-market trading