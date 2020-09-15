Market rallies; Fed may keep rates low until 2023: How today’s headlines could affect your money

The market is seeing a recovery after last week and the Fed's not predicted to hike rates until 2023. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

Market recovering after last week's decline

After a rough week, the market rallied on Monday. The Dow was up 1.2%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.3% and the Nasdaq increased 1.9%. The market continued to build on those gains early Tuesday.

Fed unlikely to hike interest rates before 2023

The Federal Reserve is unlikely to hike interest rates until 2023, according to a new CNBC survey of money managers, strategists, and economists. That's good news for borrowers, who will continue to see low rates on mortgages and other debt. But it also means you're likely to see low rates on your savings account. The outlook reflects the Fed's recent change of strategy. In August, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced the Fed would allow inflation to run higher than usual "for some time." Typically, the Fed aims to keep inflation at about 2%.

Video by Stephen Parkhurst

Walmart+ launches

Walmart's membership program Walmart+ launched Tuesday. It costs $98/year or $12.95/month, with perks including unlimited free delivery on orders of $35 or more, fuel discounts of up to $0.05 per gallon, and access to an app that can help you skip store checkout lines. The program is mostly targeted at grocery shoppers, and many experts say it's an Amazon Prime competitor. Each program comes with its own perks, so make sure to compare before signing up for either.

Words you may have heard: COLA