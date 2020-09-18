TikTok and WeChat blocked; market struggling; bond yields up: Here's how the headlines could affect your money

ByteDance Ltd.'s TikTok app is displayed in the App Store on a smartphone in an arranged photograph taken in Arlington, Virginia, on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

The market still struggles to recover from a two-week tech selloff; bond yields up; and TikTok and WeChat will be blocked. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

Tech pulls the markets lower, again

The major indexes opened Friday poised to snap a two-week losing streak and post their first weekly gain for September. But by midday, the market reversed course, due to continued struggles amid big technology companies.

Bond yields up ahead of Fed speeches

U.S. Treasury bond yields – the interest you would earn from a purchased bond – rose Friday morning ahead of planned speeches from regional Federal Reserves. Higher rates could make bonds more attractive to investors. Uncertain economic times, such as those brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, tend to make people flock to "safer" investment vehicles like bonds. Since March, rising demand has largely driven bond prices up and interest rates down. Generally, experts recommend that people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s keep about 10-20% of their investments in bonds and the rest in stocks.

Video by Stephen Parkhurst

Trump announces ban of WeChat from US apps

The Trump administration announced Friday that the U.S. will soon start blocking downloads of the Chinese social media apps TikTok and WeChat. The ban comes as a blow to Oracle, which was just announced as TikTok's "trusted technology partner." TikTok reportedly has 100 million U.S. users. WeChat reportedly has 19 million, who have been able to use the app to transfer funds and make payments.

Words you've heard: Treasury bonds