TikTok gets a reprieve; Amazon hiring; Walmart raising wages: How the headlines affect your money

The markets continue to be bumpy; Trump OKs TikTok-Oracle-Walmart partnership; and while Amazon is hiring, Walmart is raising wages for many of its employees. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

Friday markets closed with major indexes down after the third consecutive week of tech sell-offs. Friday was a "witching day," meaning that it was the one day per quarter when several options expire. (Options allow you to pick your buying or selling price for a stock or other financial product.)

The sell-off continued Monday morning. But it's important to keep perspective: Despite a lackluster September, the S&P 500 50-day simple moving average is $3,343. One year ago, it was only $2,950, so investments you had then could be up a sizable 13% now despite the market jitters of the last few weeks.

The 50-day simple moving average is the average of closing prices over the last 10 trading weeks, which many analysts believe to be an indicator of market health.