Unemployment falls, and how to keep calm when the stock market drops: What today’s news means for your money

The unemployment rate is the lowest it's been since March, and some perspective on Thursday's rough day in the market. Here's how the headlines could affect your money:

The market snaps its winning streak

The major indexes took a turn Thursday after the tech sector suffered its worst losses since March, dragging down the broader market. The S&P fell 3.51% Thursday for its worst day since June, and as of close was down 1.51% for the week. Stocks continued their decline Friday morning. Just remember that market gains and losses should be viewed through a longer lens. Even with Thursday's losses, the benchmark index still closed above its pre-pandemic high and was at a level investors last saw in mid-August.

Unemployment drops to 8.4%

The August jobs report is in, and it's better than analysts expected. The unemployment rate tumbled from July's 10.2% down to 8.4% — the lowest it's been since March. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.37 million. Government hiring accounted for a quarter of those new jobs, and of those, the majority were Census roles. Retail hiring was also on the rise.

More people consider themselves "savers" than "spenders"

More than half, 60%, of people now classify themselves as "savers" rather than "spenders," up from 54% last year, according to a new CNBC + Acorns Invest in You survey. One easy way to shift to a saver mindset? Set up automatic contributions to a savings account from each paycheck, to "pay yourself first."

