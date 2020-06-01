Nominate a local hero who has gone above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic

Do you know someone who is going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic to help their neighbors, community, or local businesses?

Perhaps someone who has figured out creative ways to retain or raise money for their employees, like this furniture-store owner in Kansas City or this pizza-parlor owner in Brooklyn who raised $10,000. Or someone who went to great lengths to help local businesses, like this teen in Ontario, Canada, who started a company that delivers gift boxes of treats from the stores in her neighborhood.

We're celebrating Homegrown Heroes and want to hear their stories!

Fill out the form below to nominate someone to be recognized during the upcoming CNBC + Acorns town hall TV special, "Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow Your Future" on July 16, 2020, at 7 p.m. ET.

Note: This is not a vote. Please do not nominate the same person more than once.

Nominations must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on June 12, 2020.

