Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
Homegrown Heroes

Nominate a local hero who has gone above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic

U.S. Army Spc. Kinnis White, a soldier assigned to the Ohio National Guard's HHC 1-148th Infantry Regiment – 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team – inspects food boxes before public distribution at First United Methodist Church in Bowling Green, Ohio, on May 1, 2020.
Senior Airman Kregg York | U.S. Air National Guard

Do you know someone who is going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic to help their neighbors, community, or local businesses?

Perhaps someone who has figured out creative ways to retain or raise money for their employees, like this furniture-store owner in Kansas City or this pizza-parlor owner in Brooklyn who raised $10,000. Or someone who went to great lengths to help local businesses, like this teen in Ontario, Canada, who started a company that delivers gift boxes of treats from the stores in her neighborhood.

We're celebrating Homegrown Heroes and want to hear their stories!

Fill out the form below to nominate someone to be recognized during the upcoming CNBC + Acorns town hall TV special, "Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow Your Future" on July 16, 2020, at 7 p.m. ET.

Note: This is not a vote. Please do not nominate the same person more than once.  

Nominations must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on June 12, 2020.

*Denotes required field

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map