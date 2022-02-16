How a salesperson making six figures became an Olympic medalist bobsledder — and hit six figures again

Olympic silver medalist Lauren Gibbs, 37, who recently retired from an eight-season career in bobsled, was always an active kid. "I climbed out of my crib at eight months old," she jokes. She played soccer and did track and field growing up and ended up playing volleyball at Brown University, where she went to college.

Still, it never occurred to her to pursue athletics at the professional level. "I graduated from high school in 2002, and there just weren't a lot of opportunities for professional sports for women," she says, adding that even now "you definitely can't make a living wage doing it."

Depending on the sport, professional female athletes make as little as $8,333 per season.

After college, Gibbs went straight into a career in sales and eventually was making six figures. It wasn't until the age of 30, after she got her MBA and was living in Denver, Colorado, that a friend threw out the idea of bobsledding.

"I was, like, 'That's not a real sport. That's a 1990s Disney movie,'" she says, referencing the popular 1993 Disney film "Cool Runnings."

Still, not one to turn down an opportunity to do something out of the ordinary and curious to see the Olympic training center where early tryouts for the national team would take place, Gibbs decided to go for it. That was in August 2014. By November, she had made the team.

During her eight-season run in the sport, she won two world championship medals, 17 world cup medals, and a silver medal at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics. She didn't make the Olympic team this year, but Gibbs has no regrets. She's now vice president of partnerships at health training platform Heroic, launching this April. And, with a little bit of creativity, she's making six figures again.