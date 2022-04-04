Online teacher's side hustle helping Etsy users build passive income brings in $1 million, becomes her full-time job

Beginning with 3 courses: Freelancing, blogging, and Etsy

To begin with, Berninger and Berman launched a series of three courses: One to help people start freelancing, which Berman was familiar with, one about blogging, which both had experience with, and one about how to build an Etsy shop selling printables, Berninger's forte. Printables are tools like calendars and Christmas cards which people can buy on the shop, then download and print on their own. Berman was skeptical the latter course would be successful, but Berninger had seen, from various groups she was a part of, that "people are really excited about this," she says. So they included it. The two built a model that charges customers $247 for a video course, as well as one month of access to a Facebook community where they can interact with subject matter experts. Students can prolong their membership on the Facebook groups for $29 per month. Etsy students, once their store hits 100 sales, get free membership to the Facebook group.

'Like 80% of our buyers' wanted to learn about Etsy

Despite Berman's skepticism, it was immediately clear which course commanded the most attention. "I think it was, like, 80% of our buyers were wanting to learn about Etsy," says Berninger. "Blogging was 18% and freelancing was, like, 2%. "The hustle has a relatively low barrier to entry, with few upfront costs." Store owners can create their printables on the free version of Canva, for example, and it only costs 20 cents to upload each to Etsy.

Video by David Fang "When we were taking the students through the Etsy course, they were making sales really, really quickly," says Berninger. One of their students, for example, is Rachel Jones, who now makes six figures in passive income on her Etsy store. Gold City Ventures made $70,000 worth of course sales in that first weekend alone, says Berninger.

Launching a course 'to help people turn their rentals into Airbnbs'