5 sites that help you find online teaching jobs: Make up to $40 an hour

Here are five websites to help those looking to dive into online teaching and tutoring, some of which offer jobs that can pay up $40 per hour.

Gili Malinsky@Malinskid
Twenty/20

As many as 64% of parents are stressed out about sending their child back to school during the coronavirus pandemic, and 76% of parents say the main reason for their stress is the potential exposure to the virus, according to an August 2020 poll of 2,048 U.S. respondents by job board site Monster, the results of which will be available next week.

Both parents and municipalities are searching for responsible ways to educate students during the pandemic, and one of them is through online teaching. "There's a huge variety of teaching and tutoring positions that can be done remotely right now," says Brie Weiler Reynolds, career development manager and coach at job board site FlexJobs. That can mean taking on full-time work as a teacher, tutoring kids in certain subjects, or teaching supplemental courses in music or the arts, for example.

Here are five sites that could help you make money teaching virtually this fall.

Varsity Tutors

Varsity Tutors offer students hour-long lessons online in anything from geometry to ACT prep to French. Tutors have the flexibility to choose their hours, and the average hourly salary on the site ranges from $15 to $40 per hour, according to SideHusl.com.

Apply to be a tutor on Varsity Tutors here.

BümoBrain Virtual School

BümoBrain Virtual School (BVS) is a virtual preschool founded by Chriselle Lim and Joan Nguyen at the start of the pandemic. BVS educators teach children aged 2 to 6 years, taking on between four and five 30-minute classes per day.

"We have been really dialing in on creating curriculum and content," says Nguyen, "thinking about how virtual learning can be paired with unplugged experiences, how to still place emphasis on experiential, play-based learning online."

Teachers, who are required to have classroom experience, get paid between $20 to $30 per hour. Reach out about open opportunities here.

Outschool

Outschool is a marketplace of live, online classes for kids ages 3 to 18, all taught by independent teachers. Subject matters range from history to Dungeons & Dragons, and instructors teach anything from a one-time 40-minute class to eight 90-minute classes over the course of eight weeks.

"Teachers do not need specific teaching credentials to teach on Outschool," says representative Kristen Marion, and earn an average of $40 per hour.

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Jade Weatherington, for example, makes about $10,000 per month on Outschool teaching courses like Mastering the Five Paragraph Essay. Sign up to be a teacher here.

Teachers do not need specific teaching credentials to teach on Outschool.
Kristen Marion
Outschool representative

Lessonface

Sites like Lessonface match kids with music teachers who can teach banjo, bass guitar, flute, and more. Parents can purchase one lesson at a time or opt for a series of lessons.

Prices vary from $60 for a group of four one-hour lessons to $50 for a 30-minute lesson that's one-on-one. Lessonface typically takes 15% of what teachers earn if students found them via the website and 4% if teachers recruited them on their own.

Sign up to teach on Lessonface here.

FlexJobs

If you're not sure if or how you'd like to try teaching, remote job-board site FlexJobs lists an assortment of online teaching opportunities to give you another sense of what's out there. These range from ESL teaching, which pays an average of $20 per hour, according to PayScale, to remote elementary school teaching, which pays an average of $16 per hour, according to PayScale. Qualifications vary depending on the job.

One more thing to remember, says Rebecca Darugar, who tutors kids in Spanish online twice a week and brings in $120 per hour, is to take taxes into account: "Paying all your taxes yourself takes a not insignificant chunk out of your profits!" 

More from Grow:

