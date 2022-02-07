How to earn passive income from NFTs (it may be more complicated than you think)

Artists 'can set royalties' on NFTs

For creators who create or "mint" their own NFTs, there is a built-in opportunity to make passive income after the initial sale. "You can set royalties," says Franck Bossi, an NFT agent behind NFT WatchDog, "usually 2.5%, some big projects 10% to 12%." Every time someone resells your piece on the secondary market, you get this royalty. NFTs are bought and sold using cryptocurrency, often ethereum. Rapper Latasha, who started selling NFTs of her videos in 2021, is now seeing her work get posted on the secondary market. Her video "MAKDA VERSE" originally sold for 2.6862 ETH, worth $8,386 as of the writing of this article. It is now on the secondary market for 1,111 ETH, worth $3,468,453. "[I'm] seeing myself become a millionaire through NFTs," she recently told Grow.

For collectors, it's 'the same as when you invest in the stock market'

If you're not a creator but are simply buying and selling NFTs, there are a few ways you can make money: Sell a purchased NFT for a profit. If the value of an NFT you bought goes up after you buy it, for example, you may be able to sell it for a profit. But as is the case with many collectibles like comic books and records, it's hard to say what assets will ultimately gain value: All markets can go down as well as up.

Make passive income with a utility NFT. Utility NFTs are unusual and come in various forms. They can be a collection of similar pieces of NFT art, or an NFT game that builds on itself with more creations, for example. When a utility NFT is sold on the secondary market, royalties could get distributed to all of the NFT holders of that utility. They'd get those royalties in a special coin they would then exchange for cybercurrency, most likely ETH.



You can find utility NFTs by looking for them specifically on platforms like OpenSea.

